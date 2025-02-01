VIDEO: Terrance McKinney Records 15th First-Round Finish Of His Career At UFC Saudi Arabia

It was another first-round highlight from Terrance McKinney, as he got the job done quick against Damir Hadžović on the preliminary card of UFC Saudi Arabia.

McKinney did damage right away with his powerful punches in the opening minute. “T. Wrecks” then grabbed the neck and brought the fight to the ground, looking for a choke.

When that didn’t work, however, the American delivered vicious ground-and-pound until the fight was stopped just over three minutes into the opening frame.

McKinney has now won three of his last four now, allowing him to rebound from a knockout loss to Esteban Ribovics. The result in Riyadh also marked the 15th first-round finish of his career, with only one of his victories seeing a second stanza.

Hadžović, meanwhile, has now lost four of his last five.