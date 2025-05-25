Merab Dvalishvili Suffers Suspected Broken Toe Weeks Before UFC 316 Title Rematch With Sean O’Malley

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed he suffered a toe injury, suspected to be a fracture, less than two weeks before his scheduled title defense against Sean O’Malley at UFC 316. This is bringing conroversy to the upcoming main event, fans are wondering if the champion will be able to make the match.

Merab Dvalishvili Potential Injury Ahead of UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili addressed the setback with characteristic humor, stating, “It’s okay, I’m gonna cut it off,” in a video posted to social media, despite the visible severity of the injury. The incident occurred during a sparring session with prospect Cameron Sandoval, when Dvalishvili’s pinky toe was injured while throwing a head kick.

The full extent of the damage remains to be confirmed by medical imaging, but Dvalishvili’s lighthearted response has done little to quell concerns about his readiness for the June 7 main event in Newark, New Jersey.

The upcoming bout is a highly anticipated rematch. Merab Dvalishvili captured the bantamweight crown from O’Malley at UFC 306 in September 2024, delivering a dominant five-round performance that relied on relentless grappling and pressure to neutralize O’Malley’s striking. O’Malley, who had previously defended his title in a successful outing against Chito Vera, struggled to find his rhythm in the inaugural fight at the Sphere in Las Vegas, ultimately losing by unanimous decision. Since then, Dvalishvili has extended his win streak to 12, including a title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov, while O’Malley has not fought since losing the belt.

Both fighters bring notable histories to this rematch. Dvalishvili has built a reputation for durability and perseverance, often competing through significant injuries. Ahead of his first title defense against Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili fought through a pinched nerve in his back and a severe staph infection in his leg, an ailment described by those close to him as so serious that “regular people would have probably had their leg amputated”. Despite these obstacles, he refused to withdraw, maintaining his stance that “I never pull out” and ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory.

Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, has cited his own injury struggles, including a torn labrum during his first meeting with Dvalishvili, and has expressed eagerness for redemption in the rematch. The former champion’s knockout power remains a significant threat, and the narrative entering UFC 316 centers on whether he can adjust to Dvalishvili’s wrestling-heavy style and reclaim the title.

With Dvalishvili’s latest injury casting uncertainty over the main event, the champion’s history of overcoming physical setbacks suggests he is unlikely to withdraw. As the fight approaches, attention will focus on whether Dvalishvili’s resilience can once again carry him through adversity, or if O’Malley can capitalize on the champion’s compromised condition to regain the bantamweight crown.