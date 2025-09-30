Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC Career Goal: Fight Until He’s 50

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has said that he wants to continue competing in combat sports until the age of 50.

Right now, Merab Dvalishvili is easily one of the best fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He is building quite the legacy for himself at 135 pounds, having already successfully defended the belt against Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley. On Saturday night, he’ll attempt to defend the gold for the third straight time when he locks horns with Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320.

At the age of 34, Merab Dvalishvili has already cemented his position as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time. With that being said, it’s clear to see that ‘The Machine’ has some pretty lofty ambitions for himself – and that much is an understatement.

In a recent interview, Merab Dvalishvili declared that he wants to keep fighting for longer than the majority of professional MMA fighters ever have.

Merab Dvalishvili wants to fight until 50

“Yeah, I want to do my best. Uh so, um when I’m training, I do my best. When I’m fighting, I’m doing my best. But it’s MMA, you know, like it’s it always will come next guys, the best guys and whatever. Of course, plan is to keep in my belt long as possible, but I don’t think it’s realistic to me stay 16 more years champion. I may lose belt, I may win again, I may lose again, but I want to fight until 50. That’s the goal.”