Merab Dvalishvili names potential future bantamweight title contender

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made it crystal clear that he is interested in the idea of a rematch against Petr Yan.

In his next outing, Merab Dvalishvili will defend the UFC bantamweight championship against Cory Sandhagen. In a lot of ways, this is the fight that makes the most sense, and Merab himself acknowledges that. However, the majority of fans and pundits do believe that the champion has more than enough in his locker to keep hold of the title.

For Merab Dvalishvili, though, this isn’t just about beating Sandhagen – it’s about building a real legacy for himself as champion. In a recent interview, he spoke about a possible future rematch against top contender Petr Yan.

Merab Dvalishvili wants Petr Yan rematch

“I don’t overlook Cory Sandhagen. It’s going to be a tough fight. But God willing, I’m going to do my best to win this fight, and if I win, I want a quick turnaround and I want to fight in December,” Dvalishvili said on the “Full Send Podcast.”

“I will ask the UFC for a favor to give me another fight in December or even November. I don’t care. Petr Yan is the clear contender right now. He deserves it. I don’t want to make him wait too long. I can take a quick turnaround and fight him, and after we will see who will be the next contender.”

“Every fight I have a different plan, but against Petr Yan, I don’t have a plan because I was scratching my head: How am I going to fight him?,” Dvalishvili said. “He has good takedown defense, he’s a great striker and he’s a dog. I was like, ‘How am I going to fight this motherf*cker?’ So the day before, when we made weight, he pushed me. Then my mind opened. I’m like: I’m going to teach you.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie