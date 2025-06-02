Merab Dvalishvili Says Sean O’Malley Won’t Get Kissed This Time Around – No More Kisses!

The playful days are over, at least, that’s the message Merab Dvalishvili is sending to Sean O’Malley ahead of their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 316.

Will Merab Dvalishvili Kiss Sean O’Malley again?

While their first encounter was memorable for Dvalishvili’s relentless takedowns and, yes, a surprise kiss mid-fight, the Georgian bantamweight insists there will be no repeat of that affectionate moment this time. In an interview, he explained: “I’m looking for a finish. Even if Sean stops my takedowns, I’m going to throw hard punches. First time I kissed him, this time I will try to finish him. No more kisses!” Dvalishvili declared.

He added: “Yeah, I was laughing, I was showboating, and then I was kissing him. I’m not planning on kissing in this fight—I’m planning to finish him. If a kiss comes, I never plan this stuff, it’s just natural and depends how I’m going to feel. But I already kissed him—now it’s time to smash him,” Dvalishvili explained, making it clear that he’s all business at UFC 316.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley’s rivalry began in March 2023 at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, a bout that quickly became infamous for reasons beyond just the scorecards. Merab Dvalishvili pressed the action from the opening bell. Sean O’Malley, ever the slick striker, had his moments on the feet but struggled to keep Dvalishvili off him as the Georgian repeatedly scored takedowns and controlled the fight on the ground. Despite O’Malley’s efforts, Dvalishvili’s dominant grappling secured him a unanimous decision win, with the kiss becoming a highlight reel moment that made the rounds on social media.

The stakes for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2 at UFC 316 could not be higher, with the UFC Bantamweight Championship on the line and both fighters’ legacies hanging in the balance. Dvalishvili, who captured the 135-pound title from O’Malley in their first meeting at UFC 306 and has since defended it against Umar Nurmagomedov, is aiming to cement his dominance in the division and extend a win streak that now spans over seven years.

Fast forward to June 7, 2025, and the stage is set for their rematch at UFC 316, once again in Las Vegas. One thing’s certain: fans shouldn’t expect any more lip service from the Georgian. The only thing Dvalishvili plans to deliver on fight night is a statement win – no kisses attached.