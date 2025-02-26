Michael Chandler Explains His Side Of Rivalry With UFC Newcomer Patricio Pitbull

Michael Chandler understands Patricio Pitbull’s decision to join the UFC.

Both fighters made the transition from being Bellator standouts to competing in the UFC, and Chandler acknowledges the frustration that many former Bellator athletes experienced due to a lack of consistent opportunities following the PFL’s acquisition of their employer.

This frustration ultimately led to Pitbull’s release and subsequent signing with the UFC.

Chandler, who has a personal history with the Freire family — including a 2019 first-round TKO loss to Patricio for the Bellator lightweight title and two victories over his brother, Patricky — believes Patricio will experience a significant career shift now that he’s in the UFC.

“Not surprised,” Chandler said on The Ariel Helwani Show regarding Freire’s UFC signing. “Not surprised at him or the laundry list of everybody who is tweeting at Donn Davis and PFL, and before that Bellator. It just continues to solidify that the UFC is the only place for mixed martial arts. Take it from me. Take it from a guy like Patricio ‘Pitbull.’ Two years from now, a year from now, sit him down on your show and have him answer honestly what the difference is and how much bigger it (UFC) is, how much more significant it is here.”

Chandler believes that the UFC provides a level of exposure and activity that was missing from the post-acquisition Bellator environment.

“If he plays his cards right and does his job, how much more lucrative it is. It’s very interesting. I have the best perspective of anybody in mixed martial arts when it comes to the significance of the UFC, and I love the UFC not because it’s the UFC. I love the UFC because I know what the opposite of the UFC is. I know what it’s like to be outside of the UFC.”

The upcoming UFC 314 event in Miami will mark a significant crossover moment for both Chandler and Pitbull. While the former co-headlines against Paddy Pimblett, the Brazilian will debut opposite Yair Rodriguez.

This fight represents Pitbull’s first chance to test himself against elite UFC competition after dominating Bellator for years.

Although there was bad blood between them in Bellator, Chandler admits that much of the tension stemmed from his own frustrations at the time.

“Honestly, I haven’t seen a fight. I haven’t seen one of his fights in a very long time, so I don’t know where his skillset is at,” Chandler said. “All I do know is I wish him well. There was a little bit of animosity, a little bit of bad blood. I think a lot of that actually stemmed from my discontent with where I was in my life, knowing that I was stuck in Bellator and wanted to get out. So I needed something to blame it on, and sometimes my opponents were that.”

He also reflected on a misunderstanding that escalated their feud.

“Patricio was an easy target because I had beat his brother, and he F-U’d me when I stood on the cage. And I said something about family, obviously because I thought his brother—they are by definition family. So when I used the word family, I think he was thinking I was talking about his wife and his kids and his mom and his aunts and all that stuff. So, it became a language barrier. Unfortunate set of circumstances, but I wish him well. I think he’s dynamic. I think he’s explosive.”

With both men now competing under the UFC banner, their past rivalry is behind them. Pitbull’s debut against Rodriguez could set the tone for his UFC career, while Chandler looks to make a statement against Pimblett.