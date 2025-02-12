Michael Chandler Pitches Matchup For UFC 317 Return At International Fight Week

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler is eyeing his next fight — and he’s got both an opponent and date in mind.

Chandler last competed in November 2024, returning from an ultimately failed layoff awaiting a planned showdown with Conor McGregor. Instead, “Iron” ran it back with Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

While he came close to defeating “Do Bronx” first time around to capture the title, he was soundly beaten in their rematch. And the result has left Chandler with a negative 2-4 record under the UFC banner.

The American will look to rectify that in 2025, potentially starting with a showdown opposite a rising name in the division this summer.

After a long period of speculation regarding a potential clash between Chandler and Paddy Pimblett, the former took to his Instagram Stories this week to pitch it for the International Fight Week-headlining UFC 317 event on June 28.

Pimblett most recently moved to 6-0 in the UFC with an emphatic first-round submission win over King Green last year, catapulting him into the rankings at #12.

“The Baddy” has since repeatedly teased a pursuit of Chandler next time out. And if the ex-Bellator champ’s post is any indication of the UFC’s plans, it looks as though he could be getting his wish in 2025.