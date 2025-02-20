‘From McGregor To Pimblett In Less Than A Year’ – Fans React To Michael Chandler Co-Headlining UFC 314 vs. ‘The Baddy’

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has his first assignment of 2025 in the calendar, and it unsurprisingly won’t see the promotion revisiting plans for him to face Conor McGregor.

After waiting a considerable time for a showdown with the Irishman, Chandler finally moved on by rematching Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last November.

A second defeat to “Do Bronx” has left the former Bellator champion with a 2-4 record under the UFC banner and outside the championship conversation at 155 pounds.

He’ll look to rectify that in 2025, starting with a five-round co-main event opposite one of the division’s most prominent rising names in Paddy Pimblett.

That bout was revealed by Dana White among a slew of announcements Thursday night, with Chandler and Pimblett slated to co-headline the UFC 314 pay-per-view in Miami on April 12.

Fans were quick to give their thoughts on the news, taking to social media with predictions for the battle between experience and youth.

Many focused on the bout marking Chandler’s second since the canceled McGregor fight last July, while others went back and forth with their takes on who will emerge victorious inside Kaseya Center.

Going from McGregor to Pimblett in less than a year is QUITE the switch up 😳 pic.twitter.com/HdKV5mevZb — hayjive (@hayjivepicks) February 20, 2025

Years ago I’d look at this as a mismatch but I think Paddy might school him??



Am I going insane https://t.co/SQNmobvRks — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) February 20, 2025

two of my least favourite fighters ever going at it https://t.co/KUkFTsL3Bj — coen (@rutomma) February 20, 2025

if he beats an old ass Chandler to crack the top 10 i will seethe https://t.co/BlEC9xbqK5 — PetrYan’sLapDog (@Number1YanFan) February 20, 2025

Gonna be weird seeing Chandler not fighting in a title elimination bout for once. Could be a repeat of the Oliveira fight or Chandler chins him early. Could see this one going multiple ways #UFC314 #UFC https://t.co/W5e7aHA7Rr — GingaNinja (@loveascrap) February 20, 2025

Very easy win for Paddy. They really done this lad every favour possible if he doesn't win the belt one day he should be ashamed his path has been put on a silver plate https://t.co/ZIxZZ6L9Yj — ben (@BD__Coach) February 20, 2025

Thats a 1st round sub for the bad man https://t.co/kqfRwpAsFi — Andrew dodds (@dodds1_andrew) February 20, 2025

Paddy will win trust me https://t.co/6N9QfnV43I — Mr. St-Pierre (@0426_1958) February 20, 2025

As much as love paddy, I've gotta take chandler on this one too… I just think he's gonna be put under to much pressure and fold, first real test for the baddy — NathanScott. (@nscott_1993) February 20, 2025

Paddy wins and it won’t be close. Will be one of my biggest wagers of the year. — THE PREMIUM (@GamblersDream) February 20, 2025