Michael Page Open To Going One Further After Middleweight Win At UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Fight Someone Like Jiří…’

UFC welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page doesn’t think his ability to compete with the best stops at 185 pounds following a successful venture up to middleweight this past Saturday.

After a defeat to Ian Garry last summer stalled his charge up the 170-pound ladder, Page chose to open his year with a one-off assignment up a division.

The charismatic Londoner co-headlined the promotion’s second UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1, where he was tasked with taking the 0 of undefeated Dagestani Shara Magomedov.

As he did on debut at the expense of Kevin Holland 10 months ago, “MVP” showed his striking prowess, outpointing “Bullet” with his technical and unique standup arsenal across three rounds inside Riyadh’s anb Arena.

Moving forward, Page is planning to revive his charge toward the top in the welterweight division, though he is open to similar exciting matchups at middleweight down the line.

In fact, it would seem that a light heavyweight outing isn’t off the table.

“I’m the kind of person that would move up another weight division and fight someone like Jiří (Procházka) because it’s an exciting fight,” Page said during his post-fight press conference. “Like two tornadoes clashing. So yeah, like I said from the beginning, I wanna make a lot of noise.

“I haven’t got the highlight I wanted just yet,” Page continued. “But if I can keep get getting some exciting matchups, then why not?”

Procházka was recently in action at UFC 311, where he put himself back in the title conversation with an emphatic performance and stoppage against a fellow former champion in Jamahal Hill.

Interestingly, the Czech star previously pondered a move down to the middleweight class after a second loss to current light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira.

“BJP” recently addressed that possibility again, leaving the door open to a future at 185 pounds should he first reclaim the 205-pound gold.