‘What Happens When You Play Around & Think You’ve Got The Win’ – MMA Fans React After Josh Culibao Loses Controversial Split Decision To Ricardo Ramos

Josh Culibao and Ricardo Ramos fought a competitive battle during the UFC 305 prelims, with two judges ultimately feeling Ramos deserved the nod in a close, controversial split decision.

Though Culibao damaged Ramos’ leg badly, leaving him limping, the Brazilian had complete control once the fight went to the ground, threatening a choke and nearly finishing the fight there in round one.

Culibao got back to work in the second round, landing more with his striking and having some fun in the process – courtesy of a ballerina-style spin.

In a close round three, two judges felt that Ramos, through the use of a takedown and doing what he could with his control, deserved the win.

However, it was clear that Culibao landed the greater damage through the fight.

Ricardo Ramos Earns Win In Narrow, And Controversial, Split Decision

2 robbery losses in a row for Josh Culibao, sucks man #UFC305 — Curse (@cursedmma187) August 18, 2024

Oh what the fuck



I don’t hear the audio but I saw Buffer’s face when he read the decision upon receiving the card. Even he knew it was a bad decision.#UFC305 — All-Nonsense Peeth Ketersen (@NonsensePeeth) August 18, 2024

Ramos for the crazy split decision #UFC305 — Maximus (@2amjames) August 18, 2024

Culibao got robbed. Rounds 2 and 3 were easily for Culibao on damage. Horrid decision! #UFC305 — Jarrod (@USAJarrod) August 18, 2024

These judges have been AWFUL tonight!!!! #UFC305 — Ryan Helton (@Ryan_Helton44) August 18, 2024

Ramos did absolutely nothing to earn that win #UFC305 — Chris Solomon (@ChrisSolomon5) August 18, 2024

Culibao deserved to lose that fight with all of the showboating he did in a razor close fight #UFC305 — Brian Cook (@cookienofilter) August 18, 2024

Culibao got robbed but that’s what happens when u play around and think you’ve got the win #UFC305 — Darius (@dxriuszn) August 18, 2024

Ramos snaps a two-fight losing skid with the victory tonight, coming in off back-to-back submission losses to Charles Jourdain and Julian Erosa.

- Advertisement -

Culibao has now dropped three straight after starting his UFC run 3-1-1.