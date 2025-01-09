HomeNewsUFC
Topuria vs. Holloway
Image: @ufc/X

Renato Moicano Explains Why Size Won’t Affect Ilia Topuria Finding Success At Lightweight

Moicano has assessed the featherweight king's chances up a division.

By Harvey Leonard

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has little doubt that featherweight champion Ilia Topuria would thrive up at 155 pounds.

While Topuria has competed as a lightweight in his career, he’s gained major prominence down at 145 pounds, where he occupies the throne on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

2024 marked his best year to date, as the Spaniard captured the belt with a violent knockout of Alexander Volkanovski before repeating the feat at the expense of Max Holloway in his October defense — achievements that saw Topuria crowned MMA News’ Fighter of the Year.

But there’s talk of “El Matador’s” triumph over “Blessed” marking his last dance at 145 pounds after the champ implied that a permanent lightweight move could be in his immediate future during a radio appearance in Spain.

Should that come to fruition in 2025, one rising name at 155 pounds in Renato Moicano dismissed suggestions that a smaller frame could hamper Topuria’s pursuit of two-division glory during an interview with MMA Fighting.

“I think Ilia Topuria is very good…and he is smaller, like I say, but if he can defend the takedowns — and I know he has a good ground game — so if he can defend the takedowns, I think he could knock a lot of people out (at) 155 (pounds).

“He fought at (lightweight), he fought Jai Herbert. I fought Jai Herbert, I know Jai Herbert is very good and very tall, taller than me,” Moicano continued. “Even though Jai Herbert kicked him in the head, almost knocked him out, he (Topuria) survived. He took that kick and then he (destroyed) Jai Herbert. … So I don’t think size and frame would be a problem.”

While Topuria ponders his divisional future, Moicano is gearing up for his opportunity to further stake his claim for a first shot at lightweight gold in the UFC.

Fresh off an impressive 3-0 run in 2024, the Brazilian will kick off his campaign for the new year next weekend inside Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, where a clash with perennial contender Beneil Dariush awaits.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Reinier de Ridder Vows To ‘Wreck’ Kevin Holland At UFC 311 After Not Going ‘Full Throttle’ In Debut

UFC
UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder may not have majorly impressed in his debut, but...

Islam Makhachev Recalls Being ‘Upset’ At Michael Chandler’s UFC Title Shot: ‘One Fight, He Beat Dan Hooker’ 

UFC
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev got his shot at gold in 2022, but he...

Daniel Cormier Unsure Jon Jones Will Get His Rumored Price Tag For Tom Aspinall Fight

UFC
Although Daniel Cormier doubts that UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones will secure his rumored...

Usman Nurmagomedov ‘More Stressed’ For Umar & Makhachev’s UFC 311 Fights Than His Own Title Defense

UFC
Usman Nurmagomedov may display nerves of steel in his own fighting career, but when...

O’Malley’s Coach On Merab Dvalishvili’s Anger Toward Umar Nurmagomedov: ‘Looks Like He’s About To Start Crying’ 

UFC
If it was any other fighter, one may look at Merab Dvalishvili's emotions heading...

UFC Middleweight Contender Recalls Turning Down Alex Pereira Fight In 2022: ‘I Was Like, F*ck No’

UFC
UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis has no issue proclaiming his decision to turn down...

Carlos Prates Takes Issue With Omission From ‘Best Hands In The UFC’ List

UFC
The UFC is home to some incredible strikers who are particularly known for the...

Kevin Lee: I Offered To Fight For $5K On Dana White’s Contender Series, But The UFC Weren’t Interested

UFC
Kevin Lee was eager for another opportunity to compete in the UFC, where he...

Cain Velásquez Highlights Clear Weakness Jon Jones Can Exploit Against Tom Aspinall

UFC
Cain Velásquez will always be known as one of the best heavyweights that we...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002