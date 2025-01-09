Renato Moicano Explains Why Size Won’t Affect Ilia Topuria Finding Success At Lightweight

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has little doubt that featherweight champion Ilia Topuria would thrive up at 155 pounds.

While Topuria has competed as a lightweight in his career, he’s gained major prominence down at 145 pounds, where he occupies the throne on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

2024 marked his best year to date, as the Spaniard captured the belt with a violent knockout of Alexander Volkanovski before repeating the feat at the expense of Max Holloway in his October defense — achievements that saw Topuria crowned MMA News’ Fighter of the Year.

But there’s talk of “El Matador’s” triumph over “Blessed” marking his last dance at 145 pounds after the champ implied that a permanent lightweight move could be in his immediate future during a radio appearance in Spain.

Should that come to fruition in 2025, one rising name at 155 pounds in Renato Moicano dismissed suggestions that a smaller frame could hamper Topuria’s pursuit of two-division glory during an interview with MMA Fighting.

“I think Ilia Topuria is very good…and he is smaller, like I say, but if he can defend the takedowns — and I know he has a good ground game — so if he can defend the takedowns, I think he could knock a lot of people out (at) 155 (pounds).

“He fought at (lightweight), he fought Jai Herbert. I fought Jai Herbert, I know Jai Herbert is very good and very tall, taller than me,” Moicano continued. “Even though Jai Herbert kicked him in the head, almost knocked him out, he (Topuria) survived. He took that kick and then he (destroyed) Jai Herbert. … So I don’t think size and frame would be a problem.”

While Topuria ponders his divisional future, Moicano is gearing up for his opportunity to further stake his claim for a first shot at lightweight gold in the UFC.

Fresh off an impressive 3-0 run in 2024, the Brazilian will kick off his campaign for the new year next weekend inside Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, where a clash with perennial contender Beneil Dariush awaits.