“Much-Needed Shot In The Arm” – BJJ Legend Bia Mesquita Sends Statement To Women’s Bantamweight Division With Dominating Finish In UFC Debut At UFC Rio

Having already accomplished so much in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Bia Mesquita now is set on dominating the MMA world in the same way she dominated Irina Alekseeva in her Octagon debut during the UFC Rio preliminary card.

After about a minute of feeling out, Alekseeva clipped Mesquita with a punch. But Mesquita kept herself composed and scored a takedown, landing right into full mount. Mesquita landed ground-and-pound for about two-and-a-half minutes, completely controlling and dominating the action, busting Alekseeva up and nearly getting her out of the fight in the first round’s closing seconds.

Mesquita scored a takedown about a minute into the second round and quickly worked her way into full mount again before locking up a rear-naked choke for the submission win.

Bia Mesquita, “Lady GOAT,” Thrashes Irina Alekseeva In Impressive UFC Debut At UFC Rio

Man! Women's BW needs excitement BADLY, and Bia Mesquita is certainly that much-needed shot in the arm. #UFCRio — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) October 11, 2025

BJJ legend Bia Mesquita puts on a dominant UFC debut, as advertised. Totally one-way, finish-first traffic for a second-round RNC of Irina Alekseeva. Scary #UFCRio — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 11, 2025

UFC debuts don't get much better than that from Bia Mesquita.

Pure dominance shown in that fight, she was incredible — Austin 3:16 (@Lloydbhudda) October 11, 2025

Bia Mesquita is the "post divorce McKenzie Dern" of women's bantamweight. Technical and Mean.



Send to Thailand for 6 months and forget. She's good.#UFCRio — Perplexed By That (@PerplexedByThat) October 11, 2025

Complete domination by Bia Mesquita as she submits Irina Alekseeva with a rear-naked choke in her UFC debut. Expect big things from Mesquita. #UFCRio — Ryan Frederick (@ryanjfrederick) October 11, 2025

Mesquita looked cold out there



My dad was hyping her up as a BJJ talent and she actually proved it, unlike Buchecha sadly #UFCRio — Monric 🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@MonricOW) October 11, 2025

Bia Mesquita is a legitimate threat at 135 #UFCRio pic.twitter.com/UTJgckKltU — Evan Theoharis (@EvanTheoharis6) October 11, 2025

Bia Mesquita is phenomenal on the ground, and utilized all her tools. I think she could surge quite quick at 135, maybe a super fight with Kayla in the future. #UFCRio — Skoo (@SkoooSkee) October 11, 2025

Bea Mesquita is the next champ of BW womans #UFCRio — Dorian (@Dorian251393) October 11, 2025

Mesquita, known as “The Lady GOAT,” is a multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and a former ADCC champion. She entered tonight 5-0 in her MMA career, including a finish of Sierra Dinwoodie to capture the LFA women’s bantamweight title at LFA 211 in June.

Alekseeva has now lost four of her last six, including three straight UFC losses. She won her UFC debut over Stephanie Eggar in April 2023 but missed weight.