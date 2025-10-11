UFC

“Much-Needed Shot In The Arm” – BJJ Legend Bia Mesquita Sends Statement To Women’s Bantamweight Division With Dominating Finish In UFC Debut At UFC Rio

By Thomas Albano

Having already accomplished so much in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Bia Mesquita now is set on dominating the MMA world in the same way she dominated Irina Alekseeva in her Octagon debut during the UFC Rio preliminary card.

After about a minute of feeling out, Alekseeva clipped Mesquita with a punch. But Mesquita kept herself composed and scored a takedown, landing right into full mount. Mesquita landed ground-and-pound for about two-and-a-half minutes, completely controlling and dominating the action, busting Alekseeva up and nearly getting her out of the fight in the first round’s closing seconds.

Mesquita scored a takedown about a minute into the second round and quickly worked her way into full mount again before locking up a rear-naked choke for the submission win.

Bia Mesquita, “Lady GOAT,” Thrashes Irina Alekseeva In Impressive UFC Debut At UFC Rio

Mesquita, known as “The Lady GOAT,” is a multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and a former ADCC champion. She entered tonight 5-0 in her MMA career, including a finish of Sierra Dinwoodie to capture the LFA women’s bantamweight title at LFA 211 in June.

Alekseeva has now lost four of her last six, including three straight UFC losses. She won her UFC debut over Stephanie Eggar in April 2023 but missed weight.

Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

