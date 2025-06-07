‘Murzakanov Is A Hammer’ – Fans & Fighters React To Azamat Murzakanov Starching Brendson Ribiero In Another Strong Finish At UFC 316

Azamat Murzakanov can add another impressive knockout to his performance, needing just over three minutes to put away Brendson Ribiero during the preliminary card of UFC 316.

Murzakanov looked to take control right from the start with his power. He landed a couple of noteworthy left hooks early, one of which appeared to really hurt Ribiero. Another left hook managed to drop Ribiero. Murzakanov managed to get into mount, raining down ground-and-pound. Ribiero looked to get away but gave up his back, and Murzakanov continued to rain down blows until Ribiero submitted to strikes.

Murzakanov is now 5-0 in the Octagon since coming into the UFC off Dana White’s Contender Series. His was his first fight since his performance bonus-earning knockout of Alonzo Menifield at ABC Abu Dhabi last August.

Ribiero is now just 2-3 in the UFC since coming into the promotion off his own DWCS appearance.