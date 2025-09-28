“Nearly Ripped This Dude’s Head Off” – Fans & Fighters React As Jimmy Crute Gets Back To Consecutive Wins, Submitting Ivan Erslan At UFC Perth

In front of a native Australian crowd, Jimmy Crute looked impressive in the UFC Perth co-main event, finishing Ivan Erslan.

After some leg kick exchanging, Erslan seemed to trouble Crute with powerful punching. Crute, however, was able to work his way to a grappling advantage, keeping a hold of Erslan near the fence. Crute worked his way into a backpack position and threatened a choke, rolling through an Erslan transition attempt to get into mount.

Crute would get under the chin and squeeze, scoring another first-round submission.

Jimmy The Freakin' Brute Crute just nearly ripped this dude's head off. #UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/ybnT7r6ObK — dame margera (@damienfarronMMA) September 28, 2025

I ain’t seen that bully choke hold like that since 2nd grade lmfao — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 28, 2025

Got him with the Steiner recliner! #UFCPerth — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) September 28, 2025

Jimmy Crute for no reason. pic.twitter.com/eX08qbaNZS — JEWISHBETTOR (@mmajewishbettor) September 28, 2025

Jimmy Crute pulls off a WWE type of Submission😂#UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/tGSWxvco7I — DudesMMA (@DudesMMA_) September 28, 2025

In my unbiased opinion, Jimmy Crute would sub Alex Pereira in round 1 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/WftPBIJQbo — Elonov 🇦🇺 (new account) (@Elonov_MMA) September 28, 2025

Jimmy Crute submits Ivan Erslan with… an STF? John Cena's moveset is the best base for MMA. #UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/JzXZGTClJu — John Beiser (@RWHockeyJohn) September 28, 2025

After a period of over four years without a UFC win, Jimmy Crute now has won two straight. He submitted Marcin Prachnio at UFC 318 in July, which marked his first win since knocking out Modestas Bukauskas in October 2020.

Erslan now falls to 0-3 in the Octagon, losing his first two UFC bouts to Ion Cutelaba and Navajo Stirling.