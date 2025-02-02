Francis Ngannou Sends Supportive Message To Israel Adesanya After Third Straight Loss At UFC Saudi Arabia

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has told friend Israel Adesanya to keep his chin up following another setback inside the cage this past Saturday.

After back-to-back losses at the hands of Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, Adesanya returned to non-title, non-pay-per-view competition on Feb. 1.

The ex-middleweight kingpin headlined the UFC’s second visit to Saudi Arabia, where he was tasked with stalling the rise of Nassourdine Imavov to avoid the first three-fight skid of his career.

“The Last Stylebender” ultimately failed in that regard, with his strong opening round being rendered null and void by a thunderous right hand from the Frenchman seconds into the second frame, which soon led to a TKO stoppage inside anb Arena.

Though understandably frustrated with another defeat, Adesanya didn’t appear too disheartened when reacting to the knockout soon after. And he’s also not short on supporters sending encouraging words, including a prominent one in the form of Ngannou.

Unforgiving sport. Champ one day, champ forever. @stylebender, we love you, man, and will always stand by your side. ❤️



Congrats to @imavov1 for his amazing performance.#wakanda4ever pic.twitter.com/8aHN54Vmiu — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 1, 2025

“Unforgiving sport. Champ one day, champ forever,” Ngannou wrote on X. “@stylebender, we love you, man, and will always stand by your side.

“Congrats to @imavov1 for his amazing performance.”

Ngannou and Adesanya once ruled over their respective divisions in the UFC at the same time, forming a close bond as two of three reigning African champions on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

Alongside the third, Kamaru Usman, “The Last Stylebender” walked out behind Ngannou for the Cameroonian’s memorable boxing debut opposite former WBC champion Tyson Fury back in October 2023.