‘No Quit In Phil Rowe’ – Fans & Fighters React To Phil Rowe Pulling Off Last-Minute, Comeback TKO In Slugfest At UFC Atlanta

Most likely down two rounds heading into the third, Phil Rowe managed to look deep within him and pulled out all the stops, managing to score a literal last-minute finish of Ange Loosa during the preliminary card of UFC Atlanta.

Loosa was largely in control for the two rounds of the fight, utilizing offensive pressure, including a couple of takedowns. Rowe attempted to get things going with knees and jabs, especially when it came to a wild, back-and-forth ending to the second round. It was at that stage, however, where Loosa dropped Rowe with a right hand.

Rowe escaped a takedown attempt in the third round and began to take control of the fight from there, working Loosa over with combinations. Rowe continued to pressure during the round, landing a barrage of uppercuts before a crushing right hand that sent Loosa to the mat, where the referee waved it all off.

Phil Rowe Comes From Behind To Finish Ange Loosa At UFC Atlanta

No quit in Phil Rowe! Sheeeeesh. Relentless pummeling in the third to rally and get the stoppage. Wild fight. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) June 14, 2025

What a finish by Rowe!! Had to dig deep for that one and pulled it off. Loosa is tough. Good win for Rowe #UFCAtlanta — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 14, 2025

What a comeback by Rowe! #UFCAtlanta — Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) June 14, 2025

Lets go Phil!! Thats how you hunt for a finish!!

#UFCAtlanta — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) June 14, 2025

PHIL ROWE! Good thing the ref didn’t stop the fight due to the mouthpiece #UFC317 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) June 14, 2025

Phil Rowe with an incredible comeback win! Down 2 rounds and absolutely pours it on to get the finish in the third.



Amazing#UFCAtlanta — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 14, 2025

Phil Rowe just killed a man 😭 #UFCAtlanta pic.twitter.com/D2DUDN4xk9 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) June 15, 2025

Phil rowe with an amazing comeback ko this fight was a warrrr😂✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻 #UFCAtlanta pic.twitter.com/8PhpIzHdLR — Merabtop3goat (@merabtop3goat) June 14, 2025

This win allows Rowe to avoid a third straight loss. The Dana White Contender’s Series alum entered this fight off back-to-back losses against Neil Magny and Jake Matthews.

Loosa is now winless in his last three, with 2024 seeing him go to a no contest against Bryan Battle and drop a decision to Gabriel Bonfim.