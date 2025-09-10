Noche UFC Fighter Reveals He Has Only $13.96 Coming Into Event This Weekend

A middleweight is coming into Noche UFC with everything on the line.

The third annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day takes place this Saturday, September 13, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Originally slated for Guadalajara, Mexico, as UFC 320, construction setbacks at Arena Guadalajara pushed the promotion to move the card stateside, repackaging it as a Fight Night.

Noche UFC will see Sedriques Dumas step back into action against Zach Reese in a 185-pound clash. For “The Reaper”, the stakes extend far beyond the Octagon, as he revealed on social media earlier this week that he’s coming into this fight facing a severe financial crisis, even posting a screenshot (now deleted) showing just $13.96 in his bank account.

According to the 30-year-old Floridaman, he is struggling through a chaotic year marked by family demands, mounting expenses, and legal troubles that almost derailed his career.

“This is a price of being an adult and paying legal actions and stuff in your life,” Dumas wrote. “I hate to hear people say people don’t struggle at a big scene. Yeah all y’all can laugh about it. I’m just giving y’all something to laugh about.”

Dumas has a history of run-ins with the law, and this past April he was reportedly arrested for the 14th time, facing charges of felony home invasion robbery without a firearm, misdemeanor battery, and felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, with bond set at a staggering $558,500.

What Record Does Sedriques Dumas Carry Into Noche UFC?

Sedriques Dumas was initially scheduled to face Jackson McVey at UFC 317 this past July, but the bout never materialized after he was fitted with an ankle monitor and restricted to a 100-mile radius due to felony charges from April.

Dumas was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 314 in April, where he fell to Michal Oleksiejczuk via first-round knockout. His most recent victory came in August 2024 at UFC Abu Dhabi, when he earned a unanimous decision win over Denis Tiuliulin.

“The Reaper” secured his UFC contract with a spectacular submission victory over Matej Penaz in August 2022 on Dana White’s Contender Series. Since then, Dumas has gone 3-3 across six Octagon appearances. He is coming into Noche UFC with a professional record of 10-3, with six of those wins coming by way of finishes.