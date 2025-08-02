“Not Even A Fight” – Fans & Fighters React To 21-Year-Old Austin Bashi Dominating In Second UFC Appearance At UFC Vegas 108

After dropping his UFC debut, Austin Bashi put on a dominant display in his second Octagon appearance, scoring a submission of John Yannis during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 108.
Despite an early head kick from Yannis, Bashi hurt Yannis with a right hook. He’d then score a single-leg takedown and take Yannis’ back to control the action.
Bashi then secured a body triangle despite Yannis’ wall walking and escape efforts, eventually locking up a rear-naked choke for the submission.
Bashi made his UFC debut in January, dropping a decision to Christian Rodriguez.
This marked the UFC debut for Yannis, who won the Fury FC featherweight title in May. Yannis took this fight on less than a week’s notice.