UFC

“Not Even A Fight” – Fans & Fighters React To 21-Year-Old Austin Bashi Dominating In Second UFC Appearance At UFC Vegas 108

By Thomas Albano

After dropping his UFC debut, Austin Bashi put on a dominant display in his second Octagon appearance, scoring a submission of John Yannis during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 108.

Despite an early head kick from Yannis, Bashi hurt Yannis with a right hook. He’d then score a single-leg takedown and take Yannis’ back to control the action.

Bashi then secured a body triangle despite Yannis’ wall walking and escape efforts, eventually locking up a rear-naked choke for the submission.

Austin Bashi Submits John Yannis At UFC Vegas 108

Bashi made his UFC debut in January, dropping a decision to Christian Rodriguez.

This marked the UFC debut for Yannis, who won the Fury FC featherweight title in May. Yannis took this fight on less than a week’s notice.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002