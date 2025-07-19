“Not On My 2025 MMA Bingo Card” – Fans & Fighters React As Jimmy Crute Earns First Win In Five Years With First-Round Armbar At UFC 318

It has been a long time since a Jimmy Crute victory could be celebrated, but Crute has secured his first win in the UFC since 2020 after pulling off a win over Marcin Prachino at UFC 318.

Crute brought pressure from the get-go, focusing on his right hand, while countering Prachino’s kick-based offense. Crute pushed for the takedown and managed to get the fight to the ground with a hip toss.

Crute couldn’t lock up a choke the first go around; however, he managed to get the fight back to the ground and, like a ground-game master, performed a skilled transition to secure an armbar. Prachino tried to wriggle free but was ultimately forced to tap in the first.

Jimmy Crute Wins For First Time Since 2020 At UFC 318

Wow!! A Jimmy Crute armbar was NOT on my 2025 MMA bingo card. He was ready to rip that thing off. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) July 19, 2025

That was a beautiful transition into arm bar by Jimmy Crute. #UFC318 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 19, 2025

I was hoping that arm wasn’t about to break in those roles clean work by crute #ufc318 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 19, 2025

4th straight finish. Jimmy Crute with the crazy armbar👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2YYCAzdffS — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 19, 2025

Jimmy crute damn near broke his arm 🤮 #ufc318 pic.twitter.com/hAWYViMVhq — Artoftheleague 🖌️ (@artoftheleague) July 19, 2025

“You can’t lay chalk on Jimmy Crute”



Me: pic.twitter.com/b3mQsOgb68 — DFS By The Numbers (@dfs_numbers) July 19, 2025

People forget man Jimmy Crute subbed Paul Craig pic.twitter.com/V0vPtd5M3W — 𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙.💎 (@lelanddJG) July 19, 2025

If there's a fighter on the planet who deserved for something good to happen to them, it was Jimmy Crute



Went to hell and back with a smile, and didn't complain once. Still showed up for the community and handled a lot of shitty situations like a class pro



Congrats Jimbo 🔥♥️ — Hudson Gelfand (@GelfandHudson) July 19, 2025

I’ve been on the Jimmy Crute bandwagon since 2019. This man still has top 10 potential. — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) July 19, 2025

Crute was 0-3-2 in the UFC since his last victory — which came against Modestas Bukauskas in October 2020.

Prachino has now lost four of his last six.