“Not On My 2025 MMA Bingo Card” – Fans & Fighters React As Jimmy Crute Earns First Win In Five Years With First-Round Armbar At UFC 318

It has been a long time since a Jimmy Crute victory could be celebrated, but Crute has secured his first win in the UFC since 2020 after pulling off a win over Marcin Prachino at UFC 318.
Crute brought pressure from the get-go, focusing on his right hand, while countering Prachino’s kick-based offense. Crute pushed for the takedown and managed to get the fight to the ground with a hip toss.
Crute couldn’t lock up a choke the first go around; however, he managed to get the fight back to the ground and, like a ground-game master, performed a skilled transition to secure an armbar. Prachino tried to wriggle free but was ultimately forced to tap in the first.
Crute was 0-3-2 in the UFC since his last victory — which came against Modestas Bukauskas in October 2020.
Prachino has now lost four of his last six.