Umar Nurmagomedov Doubles Down On Belief He Beat Merab Dvalishvili At UFC 311

In the co-main event of UFC 311, Umar Nurmagomedov suffered the very first defeat of his career. For the first time in 19 fights, his opponent was the better man on the night following an instant classic title bout against Merab Dvalishvili at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Nurmagomedov may have failed to capture the bantamweight belt at the first time of asking but he still gave a good account of himself when facing the current best in the world. He won the first two rounds on two of the scorecards and it was only until the pace and output of Dvalishvili started to really become a factor that the fight started to slip away from his control.

There’s no doubt that he will come back better from this and whilst he has repeatedly said that he isn’t making excuses for the defeat, the 29-year old did reveal in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that he thought he won the fight despite seemingly breaking his hand in the first round which limited him over the five rounds.

Nurmagomedov has since doubled down on both of these points via his own social media platforms by putting out a short statement to reflect on the fight. Whilst he is now focused on recovering from his injuries and getting back to it, he believes that we should have heard “And New” leave Bruce Buffer’s mouth on Saturday night.

“No excuses. InshaAllah I will become a champion. Nothing else matters. Praise be to Allah in any situation. And I don’t think I lost this fight. Even if the whole world convinces me otherwise. I’ll deal with my injuries and get back into action. InshaAllah.”