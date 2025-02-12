Usman Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor’s Kids Have To Live With The Fact Khabib ‘Kicked His Ass’

Usman Nurmagomedov isn’t fazed by UFC star Conor McGregor’s continued focus on his cousin and family as a whole.

McGregor has bashed Khabib Nurmagomedov and the region of Dagestan online and in interviews ever since his heated feud with “The Eagle” reached the cage in 2018.

While the Irishman was viciously submitted by the then-UFC lightweight champion, that hasn’t stopped him from repeatedly continuing the kind of controversial trash talk he dished out in the lead-up to UFC 229.

Most recently, McGregor’s disdain for the Nurmagomedovs was on full display when he lambasted Paul Hughes for his positive interactions with Khabib and co. after taking Usman to the limit in their title fight at PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Usman reflected on McGregor’s reaction to the niceties, explaining what he perceives to be the reason for the Dubliner’s ongoing hatred for all things Nurmagomedov.

“Maybe because Khabib kicked his ass,” Nurmagomedov said. “He wants a rematch but he has to live with this all his life and his kids have to live with this all his life. When his kids will grow up, when his kids are 18 (years old), people will say, ‘Hey, your father tried to do some crazy stuff but some guy from Dagestan came to America and kicked your father’s ass.’ That’s it. That’s why he cannot sleep even.

“He has to live with this and pass with this. All his family, all his legacy, all this, is around this. He lost to Khabib when (he) had to win. But it (did not) happen. Khabib smashed his face, his team and all for what he was working (for),” Nurmagomedov continued. “When Khabib beat him, he (did not) come back to fighting, even for life I think. He’s going to drink. He’s going to beat some women. He’s stupid.”

McGregor hasn’t been active as a fighter in recent years. He’s remained in the headlines by way of controversy after controversy, with the most notable coming late last year when he was found liable for the assault of a woman who accused him of rape in Ireland.