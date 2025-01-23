Umar Nurmagomedov Shows X-Ray Of Surgically Repaired Hand After UFC 311 Injury

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov has posted an X-ray image of his hand following a surgical procedure in the aftermath of his defeat this past weekend.

Nurmagomedov is days on from his first title shot on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage, which came in the co-main event of the UFC 311 pay-per-view at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

As an undefeated challenger competing out of the renowned team of Dagestanis led by Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar entered the Jan. 18 card as a betting favorite over defending champion Merab Dvalishvili.

But “The Machine” upset the odds in style, utilizing his renowned pace and cardio to secure the final three rounds on every scorecard for the decision win.

In the aftermath, Nurmagomedov revealed that he had broken his hand in the very first round, displaying severe swelling. And the damage was so severe that the Russian has already undergone surgery.

He posted an X-ray of the repaired hand on Instagram, showing the insertion of a metal rod.

Umar Nurmagomedov has undergone surgery to have a metal rod inserted into his hand. pic.twitter.com/cKL23Rte9w — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 23, 2025

Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has pointed to the summer as a likely return timeframe for his man, when the Dagestani will need to bounce back to keep his name in the championship conversation.