Sean O’Malley’s Coach Accuses Henry Cejudo Of Quitting At UFC Seattle: ‘Knew He Had Nothing Left’

The coach of former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has become the latest to accuse Henry Cejudo of looking for a way out of his fight with Song Yadong on Saturday night.

Inside Climate Pledge Arena, Cejudo fell to a third straight loss since returning from retirement. His latest setback came at the hands of “The Kung Fu Kid” in the main event of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night in Seattle.

After falling behind on the scorecards, a bad eye poke in the third round ultimately prevented “Triple C” from finishing out the fight, with referee Jason Herzog waving things off at the start of the fourth.

As is often the case when a foul leads to a no contest or technical decision, Cejudo has received backlash from some for how the main event on Feb. 22 concluded.

Some have accused the 2008 Olympic gold medalist of quitting, disregarding his claim of compromised vision. Among them is Tim Welch, who’s best known for coaching a bantamweight rival of Cejudo’s in O’Malley.

Henry knew he had nothing left for Song. #UFC — Tim Welch (@TimwelchMT) February 23, 2025

“Henry knew he had nothing left for Song,” Welch wrote on X.

Cejudo has unsurprisingly not taken kindly to suggestions he sought a way out of the UFC Seattle headliner.

While he hasn’t responded directly to Welch, he did hit back at the narrative as a whole by listing the eye injuries he apparently sustained as a result of Song’s poke.