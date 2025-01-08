O’Malley’s Coach On Merab Dvalishvili’s Anger Toward Umar Nurmagomedov: ‘Looks Like He’s About To Start Crying’ 

If it was any other fighter, one may look at Merab Dvalishvili’s emotions heading into his first title defense and question whether it will impact his performance. However, we have seen several times that the current bantamweight champion will get incredibly fired-up both before, during and after he is inside the Octagon without it having any effect on his consistency.

The Georgian has been particularly tense and outspoken during the build-up to his fight with Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of UFC 311 on January 18. He made it crystal clear at the press conference in December that he doesn’t believe that his first challenger has earned his shot which is why he didn’t want to fight him in the first place.

Dvalishvili eventually agreed to fight Nurmagomedov at the earliest available date when he grew tired of being criticized for not taking the fight and feeling disrespected by his upcoming opponent. As the head coach of Sean O’Malley, Tim Welch has felt first-hand what it feels like to be in the unpredictable crosshairs of the 135-pound titleholder.

He gave his thoughts on Dvalishvili’s actions during a recent interview with Submission Radio having cornered against him this past September at UFC 306. Welch believes that whilst it was quite a sight to see how emotionally charged the champion was whilst he was on stage at the press conference, he thinks that the champ is the kind of fighter who seeks out this kind of atmosphere.