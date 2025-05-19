‘Let Me Enjoy Cake, Lad’: Paddy Pimblett Responds To Critics Of His Off-Season Look

Paddy Pimblett wants his naysayers to stop obsessing over his out-of-competition physique.

Pimblett has made a name for himself with his action-packed performances inside the Octagon, but outside of it, he’s just as well known for abruptly ballooning in weight after his fights.

It’s no secret that “The Baddy” is a passionate foodie, often indulging in post-fight feasts that lead to dramatic weight gains — something fans have become all too familiar with, thanks to the puffed-up photos and videos he regularly shares on social media.

However, Pimblett consistently steps into the cage in peak condition with a shredded physique, prompting many to question how he’s able to undergo such drastic weight fluctuations between fights — and even sparking debate among critics about his approach to managing his body.

Images: @theufcbaddy/Instagram

Paddy Pimblett Defends Weight Fluctuations

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Paddy Pimblett weighed in on the ongoing criticism surrounding his weight fluctuations, brushing off the exaggerated public perception. He explained that he naturally carries more weight outside of fight week, and that appearances can be misleading when it comes to judging his physique.

“It’s funny, innit? People think I put like 30 pounds on, or like 40 pounds on, like my face goes a bit chubby,” Paddy said. “But I weigh in at 156, and yet people are like, ‘Oh, he’s put 40 pounds on.’ I haven’t, because I walk in the cage the next day like 185. So I put like 10, 15 pounds on from what I actually walk in the cage. Like, it’s mad.”

“The Baddy” made his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 314 last month, where he secured a statement third-round knockout victory over former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler. The win elevated Pimblett’s flawless UFC record to 7-0, with five of those victories coming by way of stoppage.