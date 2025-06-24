Paddy Pimblett’s Future: Michael Chandler Says He Could Be a UFC Champ: “Not Excellent Anywhere – But Good Everywhere”

UFC star Michael Chandler believes that former rival Paddy Pimblett has the potential to become a UFC world champion one day.

As we know, back at UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett was able to dominate and finish Michael Chandler in their lightweight encounter. While Chandler has had some great moments inside the cage since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship, this certainly wasn’t one of them.

Paddy Pimblett announced to the world that he had arrived and he did so in style. There are still many doubters out there who want to try and put him down, but ‘The Baddy’ refuses to go quietly into the night.

In a recent interview, Michael Chandler gave his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett’s abilities and his future.

Michael Chandler backs Paddy Pimblett for big things

”Definitely, possibly. I mean, I think he’s better than a lot of us gave him credit for, you know, being in there with him. I wouldn’t say that he’s got this crazy amount of skills or this crazy amount of power. He’s crazy good in any direction, but he’s not excellent anywhere, but he’s good pretty much everywhere.

“He’s got a long body, he uses that range, he uses his kicks really well. You know, whether it was me having a bad night or him having a great night, or that is just who he is, it was tough to kind of get the distance, and by the time I got the distance, took the knee, and then that’s fighting for you. You know, we go out there, we lay it on the line, and sometimes bad things happen.”