Paulo Costa Slams ‘One Dimensional’ Khamzat Chimaev: “I’m coming for you”

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has reiterated his desire to square off with Khamzat Chimaev as the rivalry between the two men continues to intensify.

As we know, Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev aren’t big fans of one another. It certainly seems like they’re both interested in the idea of squaring off but right now, their paths don’t quite align. Costa is coming off the back of a win over Roman Kopylov, whereas Chimaev is just a matter of weeks away from challenging Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship.

There are lots of interesting things happening at 185 pounds right now and this is certainly one of them. For Paulo Costa, this is an incredibly personal matter – but it’s not quite clear as to whether or not Khamzat sees it the same way. Whatever the case may be, it’s hard not to be drawn in and be intrigued by their rivalry.

In a recent interview, Paulo Costa once again went after Khamzat Chimaev and made it known that he’s coming after him.

Paulo Costa calls out Khamzat Chimaev

“Khamzat’s game is so one-dimensional—he shoots for the legs instantly. Everyone knows that.”

Will these two ever see eye to eye? It certainly seems unlikely. Will they ever fight? Potentially. Will it be an official contest sanctioned by the UFC? It’s hard to say. One thing we know is this: we need at least one press conference with these two throwing verbal bombs at each other, and we need it yesterday.