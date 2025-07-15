Paulo Costa Is Expecting a Quick Finish at UFC 318 – Ready for Dangerous Southpaw War

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa is expecting a quick finish as he prepares to battle Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Paulo Costa will attempt to get his mixed martial arts career back on track. Following a string of losses, many have been left to wonder what kind of future he has in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’ll attempt to answer that question when he stands across from Roman Kopylov – a man who is bound to give him a tough fight.

We’ve seen the best and worst of Paulo Costa throughout the course of his UFC run and on more than one occasion, he was tipped to be the next big thing, either at 185 pounds or light heavyweight. Either way, though, things haven’t quite panned out as he would’ve hoped, and this could be his last real opportunity to showcase himself for the world to see.

In a recent interview, Paulo Costa opened up on what he plans to do at UFC 318.

Paulo Costa aims for quick finish at UFC 318

“I know how to fight against southpaw. He’s dangerous … but I’m very prepared for that and I’m excited. This fight going to be short—not so long. I think two rounds, maybe even the first round.”

Costa is an unpredictable guy both in and outside of the cage, and while that can be good in some instances, he needs to find a game plan and stick to it here if he’s serious about becoming a contender.