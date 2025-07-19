Paulo Costa: How The Sean Strickland Fight Fundamentally Changed Him – In His Own Words

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has spoken openly about how he mixed things up following his defeat to Sean Strickland.

Once upon a time, Paulo Costa was considered to be the next big thing in mixed martial arts. After a series of impressive victories, he was given the opportunity to challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t quite go to plan, and he wound up being finished with relative ease by the man known as ‘Stylebender’.

Ever since then, he hasn’t really been himself. Paulo Costa has shown glimpses of brilliance but for the most part, he hasn’t been able to live up to the potential that everyone once believed he had. Tonight, he’ll return to the cage at UFC 318 where he will meet Roman Kopylov in what is something of a ‘do or die’ fight for him and his future in the promotion.

In his media day interview, Paulo Costa spoke about his loss to Sean Strickland and how that helped him to change his mentality.