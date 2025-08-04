Paulo Costa is ‘Delusional’ Says Ranked UFC Contender

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho has called out Paulo Costa as being ‘delusional’ by suggesting that he wants to be the backup for a UFC middleweight championship fight.

As we know, Paulo Costa is a pretty interesting chap. He has been known as one of the top contenders in the middleweight division, and also one of the most outlandish. In his most recent outing against Roman Kopylov, though, he was far more measured than usual. He was able to pick up a pretty nice win that reminded the masses of what he’s capable of at 185 pounds.

Of course, in order to get all the way back to a world title shot, Paulo Costa will have to put in a fair bit more work. The Brazilian sensation certainly has the potential to mix it up with a lot of top guys in the middleweight division, but in equal measure, there are plenty of others who currently sit ahead of him in the pecking order.

One would argue that the perfect example of that is Caio Borralho. These two men have made their dislike for one another fairly clear in the past but in case it wasn’t obvious enough, he had the following to say about Paulo Costa in a recent interview.

Caio Borralho goes after Paulo Costa

“Paulo Costa wanting to be the backup? The backup is just delusional. The guy is coming from four losses in six fights. He didn’t win a fight in like three years.”

Could this be a fight to make in the future? We’ll have to wait and see.