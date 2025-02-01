‘Division Has Been Sh*t Since Ngannou Left’ – Fans React As Sergei Pavlovich Nets Lackluster Decision Over Jairzinho Rozenstruik At UFC Saudi Arabia

Early on at UFC Saudi Arabia, we witnessed what happens when there is a heavyweight highlight thanks to Shamil Gaziev’s first-round knockout of Thomas Petersen. Ranked contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, however, provided the polar opposite of such an outing during the main card portion of the evening.
Both fighters took a patient approach, with neither man looking to pull the trigger and go to the next level. While Pavlovich landed the bigger shots, he did not connect with anything that would wobble and trouble Rozenstruik.
The former interim title challenger instead took “Bigi Boy” down, with his top control leading him to sweeping the judges’ scorecards.
Sergei Pavlovich Scores Decision Win In Snoozefest At UFC Saudi Arabia
This win bounces Pavlovich back from a pair of losses to current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.
Rozenstruik, meanwhile, is now 3-2 in his last five fights.