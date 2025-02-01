‘Division Has Been Sh*t Since Ngannou Left’ – Fans React As Sergei Pavlovich Nets Lackluster Decision Over Jairzinho Rozenstruik At UFC Saudi Arabia

Early on at UFC Saudi Arabia, we witnessed what happens when there is a heavyweight highlight thanks to Shamil Gaziev’s first-round knockout of Thomas Petersen. Ranked contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, however, provided the polar opposite of such an outing during the main card portion of the evening.

Both fighters took a patient approach, with neither man looking to pull the trigger and go to the next level. While Pavlovich landed the bigger shots, he did not connect with anything that would wobble and trouble Rozenstruik.

The former interim title challenger instead took “Bigi Boy” down, with his top control leading him to sweeping the judges’ scorecards.

Sergei Pavlovich Scores Decision Win In Snoozefest At UFC Saudi Arabia

Say what you want but the heavyweight division has been shit since Francis left #UFCSaudiArabia — Bri Marné (Pretty Giraffe) (@NonGMHoee) February 1, 2025

Pavlovich will win 30-27 but good god how bad is the heavyweight division? Get rid of the entire division I legit don't care about it — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) February 1, 2025

Pavlovich x Rozenstruik pic.twitter.com/5WH6IbGrqM — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) February 1, 2025

Pavlovich vs Rozenstruik legit put my dad to sleep pic.twitter.com/6ZNKpy6Ffs — TheFist_MMA (@TheFistMMA) February 1, 2025

When you expect a slug fest KO w/ the UFC Heavyweights but get leg calf kicks instead 👀😭🤦🏽‍♂️ #UFCSaudiArabia



Sergei Pavlovich vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik 💀 pic.twitter.com/I5h9sJpaBH — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) February 1, 2025

Pavlovich went from can’t miss television to two straight boring decisions.



Guess he showed his cardio. — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 1, 2025

Pavlovich’s aura is officially gone😔 pic.twitter.com/uLHiGfAAHc — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) February 1, 2025

Sergei Pavlovich was never the same after this. #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/YnCeoBRBNj — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) February 1, 2025

Tom Aspinall permanently broke Sergei Pavlovich mentally. His fight style has done a complete 180 #UFCSaudiArabia — Combat Haven (@CombatHaven) February 1, 2025

Who the hell neutered Pavlovich — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) February 1, 2025

Fighters Removed: Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik ❌ — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) February 1, 2025

This win bounces Pavlovich back from a pair of losses to current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.

Rozenstruik, meanwhile, is now 3-2 in his last five fights.