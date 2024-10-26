Is Magomed Ankalaev next in line to face Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title? That’s what the question is following his victory over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308.

The first round saw plenty of leg kick trading, with Rakić using his attacks to pile on damage to Ankalaev’s lower body. The Russian, however, slowly found success with the left hand, and that extended into the second round. In another close round, Ankalaev’s left hand proved to be a powerful weapon, with “Rocket” seemingly troubled by its attack toward his body.

Ankalaev continued to find success, while Rakić sought for a takedown in the third round and hoped to play things safe — after his corner controversially told him he was up two rounds.

The Austrian’s team may have been shocked (unlike plenty of others) then to find out the judges all gave 29-28 nods to Ankalaev.

Ankalaev ain’t beating Pereira. — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) October 26, 2024

I have it 30-27 Ankalaev in a competitive fight.



He may not provide the best highlights, but if he gets the nod, he will be unbeaten in his last 13 fights and his lone career loss was with one second remaining in a fight he was otherwise winning. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 26, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev by decision. Too sharp. Give him the titleshot now. pic.twitter.com/Ubbc04riR9 — Emiel Sardarean (@Standemup) October 26, 2024

Jiri finished Rakic in 2 rounds yet Ankalaev couldn’t even do any damage to him in 3 rounds..



This man said he would KO Alex Pereira 😭 pic.twitter.com/zvagggdsqk — Elonov 🇦🇺 (@ElonovMMA) October 26, 2024

Dana White watching another boring Ankalaev fight #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/wHIXnGWhmK — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 26, 2024

Ankalaev getting that win vs Rakic pic.twitter.com/9ZaKidRZS2 — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) October 26, 2024

Honestly if Ankalaev doesn't use his wrestling against Alex Pereira, he's COOKED #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/h3bpBOhZ6L — Combat Critique (@CombatCritique) October 26, 2024

Ankalaev: I want a title shot



Dana: pic.twitter.com/hG4SWTbktk — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) October 26, 2024

Going to guess Ankalaev wins it. He'll likely get Poatan fight, but this wasn't much of a very convincing audition. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) October 26, 2024

Most boring fight of the night. The UFC are not giving Ankalaev the title fight next 💀 — Elonov 🇦🇺 (@ElonovMMA) October 26, 2024

Ankalaev has to be next for Poatan.

this was a good fight. all on the feet.

don’t know what else you need to see. #UFC308 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 26, 2024

Rakic’s corner telling him that he was up 2-0 going into the 3rd pic.twitter.com/LMzPmrG38D — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) October 26, 2024

Rakic is 6’5”, jacked as hell, has unbelievable potential for violence, and is just the WORST fighter to watch — Keeps #1 Re-Seller (@dmarty77) October 26, 2024

"So Ankalaev just beat Rakic, does that warrant a title shot against Pereria?



Dana White: #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/EULr662khq — RedWolf🐺 (@RedWolfMMA) October 26, 2024

The top contender is unbeaten since dropping his UFC debut in 2018. He came into this fight off a brutal knockout of Johnny Walker in January.

Rakić, meanwhile, has now lost three straight, which also includes a TKO loss to former champion Jiří Procházka at UFC 300.