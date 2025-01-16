Patrício Pitbull Outlines Three-Opponent Wish List For UFC Debut After PFL Release

Patrício Pitbull has been one of the top fighters in the featherweight division throughout his career. If there’s one thing that has held back the Bellator icon and record holder in the promotion it is that he hasn’t had the opportunity to face the best fighters in the UFC.

That could change in the near future following the news that after voicing his complaints, the 37-year old has been granted a release from his PFL contract following a breakdown in communication between the two parties. Pitbull also said at this time that he hopes to sign with the UFC if the PFL let him go so that he could step inside the Octagon before retiring.

Similarly to what we have seen in the past when other Bellator stars like Michael Chandler and Michael “Venom” Page made the jump over, it would make sense for the former two-weight champion to skip the line to some degree rather than debuting on the Fight Pass prelims. He already has the high-level experienced needed and with the clock running down on his career, it’s now or never to see him in the big fights that would make his signing worthwhile.

With that in mind, Pitbull is targeting the very top of the UFC’s featherweight division. Right at the top of the 145-pound pile are the current superstar champion, the legendary former titleholder and one of the division’s most exciting rising talents who has become a huge fan favorite in recent years.

He has already posted on X to specifically mention the name of Alexander Volkanovski but after appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, he added two more names to his planned hitlist for a potential UFC debut.