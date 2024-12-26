Jiří Procházka Shrugs Off Jamahal Hill’s Trash Talk Ahead Of UFC 311: ‘My Actions Will Talk’

Jiří Procházka doesn’t appear to be in the mood to entertain Jamahal Hill’s attempts at getting under his skin ahead of their upcoming bout.

Procházka is gearing up for a high-stakes showdown with Hill at UFC 311, scheduled for Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

#UFC311 just keeps getting BETTER 😮‍💨



Jan 18 can't come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/jbiVNLdpRu — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2024

Both Procházka and Hill are coming off devastating knockout defeats at the hands of reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira in their last Octagon appearances. Since their bout was booked, “Sweet Dreams” has made some bold comments about the Czech fighter’s style. Hill went so far as to compare their losses to Pereira, claiming that while he was caught accidentally at UFC 300, Procházka was “done bad” at UFC 303.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, “Denisa” mentioned that he’s aware of Hill badmouthing him but has no intention of responding in kind to the American’s antics.

“I don’t care what he’s saying because it’s not just primarily about me, it just shows what what is in his head,” Procházka said. “Man, I don’t care about what other people say about me because when you know how this works, how to work the mental of the human body, so how people can speak about others and why they speak about others, especially when he don’t know me personally. He knows just my fighting style and in that, he’s totally out with his commentary.”

Procházka went on to explain why he chooses not to engage in trash talk, stressing that he’s more than willing to settle the score with Hill once the Octagon gates closes.

“So that’s why I don’t care about these trash talks because. Do you know how the true confident man, a real man [looks] like? He don’t know. He don’t need to say some sh*t about others, to speak about his strong sides and about the weaknesses in his opponent because he’s self-confident too much to not do that… I’m going there, I will show my best, and I will show that to all the world that I’m the best, and that’s all. My actions will talk.”

Prior to his latest defeat to Pereira in a short-notice title fight this past June, Procházka secured a second-round finish over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300.

Meanwhile, Hill’s loss to “Poatan” marked his return to the Octagon after a memorable title win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January 2023. “Sweet Dreams” was forced to vacate his title in July 2023 due to an injury.