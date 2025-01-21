Jiří Procházka Reveals Post-Fight Message To ‘Really Good Guy’ Jamahal Hill After UFC 311

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka disregarded any and all trash talk that Jamahal Hill had thrown his way when they shared a drink this past weekend.

The two ex-titleholders collided in one of the most important and highly anticipated matchups on the opening pay-per-view card of the year, UFC 311 inside Inglewood’s Intuit Dome.

“BJP” was largely on top throughout an entertaining scrap, dropping “Sweet Dreams” more than once before a final flurry in round three forced the referee’s intervention to award the Czech star victory by way of TKO.

Though Hill gained a reputation as somewhat of a ‘sore loser’ in some circles of the MMA community owing to his reaction post-KO defeat to Alex Pereira, he was gracious and classy in reacting to the Jan. 18 setback.

That was most visible when the two combatants shared a drink following their battle. And during an appearance on Monday’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show on Uncrowned, Procházka detailed what was said.

“We saw each other after the fight and in the bar when we were back in the hotel,” Procházka said. “I bought him a glass of vodka. So, we took a shot and I just told him like, ‘We fight together, we drink together…all good between us,’ and he is the same.

“He’s a good guy, man. He’s a really, really good guy,” Procházka continued. “In some situations, I don’t know why he was (talking trash) before the fight. We spoke about his speeches and all these things, but I don’t care right now. It is behind us.”

It remains to be seen what will come next for either man, but judging by his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, it’s clear that “BJP” has his sights set on a third opportunity to defeat Pereira.

For now, “Poatan” will be planning on how to stall the title ambitions of Magomed Ankalaev, who will have his long-awaited crack at the Brazilian in the main event spot of UFC 313 on March 8 in Las Vegas.