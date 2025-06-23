Rafael Fiziev calls for showdown with Dan Hooker after UFC Baku win

UFC lightweight star Rafael Fiziev has called for a collision with fellow contender Dan Hooker following his win at UFC Baku.

After a three-fight losing streak, Rafael Fiziev was in need of a big win at UFC Baku – and he got it. He was able to defeat Ignacio Bahamondes in the co-main event of the evening and in doing so, the 32-year-old proved that he’s still got a lot left in the tank at 155 pounds. He may not be a top title prospect right now but if he can pick up a couple more big wins, then who knows what could be possible.

Someone who is also hoping to make a charge for the title is none other than Dan Hooker. The veteran has been out of action for quite some time due to injury, and yet despite that, Rafael Fiziev is still pretty interested in meeting him in the middle of the Octagon.

Rafael Fiziev shows interest in Dan Hooker fight

“In my mind, first one after this tall guy is Dan Hooker,” Fiziev said at the UFC on ABC 8 post-fight press conference. “He’s another tall guy, and I like fighting against tall guys.”

“He’s a man. He’s a man. How many crazy fights does he have in there?” Fiziev said. “He deserves one more crazy fight. He has a place now (in the rankings). I don’t believe this place. When I lost to (Mateusz) Gamrot, I didn’t lose that place, really. It was an injury. So this place he now holds, I want to take it back if that’s OK.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie