Reinier de Ridder Includes Khamzat Chimaev On List Of ‘How To Get To Rome’ In The UFC

Reinier de Ridder has plenty of options for his next fight, with several intriguing names on his radar.

The 34-year-old fighter, who previously held both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight titles, has made an impressive start in the UFC since signing with the promotion in 2024.

De Ridder has finished both of his UFC bouts via submission, including a recent victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 311 last weekend. Feeling healthy and confident after his latest win, the Dutchman is eager to take on his next challenge.

“I think I can hang with those guys, and that’s what I’m hoping for rather sooner than later,” de Ridder told MMA Junkie Radio. “There’s always a lot of stuff to work on, of course. I’m going to keep growing, keep evolving. But that’s what I’m here for. I want to be part of the top five. I want to see if I can get my hands on the belt.”

De Ridder has his sights set on a title shot, but he knows he’ll need to face tougher competition to reach that goal. He already has a few potential opponents in mind that could help propel him to the top of the division.

“There are multiple ways to get to Rome. I think there are a lot of options to get there,” de Ridder said. “All of them would be amazing. All of the ones you mentioned would be amazing. Khamzat (Chimaev) would be a great fight. I don’t think he has anything booked, so why not? But also (Robert) Whittaker would be great. (Israel) Adesanya-(Nassourdine) Imavov winner. I’m ready for whatever. If I can land a big fight like that, finish it like I did this one, then I think there’s no denying me.”

De Ridder is excited by the possibilities, regardless of the style matchup.