VIDEO: Ricky Simon Flatlines Javid Basharat In Knockout Of The Year Contender At UFC Seattle

After three losses and two and a half years, Ricky Simon finally re-entered the win column in grand fashion against Javid Basharat during the UFC Seattle preliminary card.

The formerly ranked contender looked to get on the attack right away, and he managed to do so with a strong start that included a takedown. When Basharat started to counter the veteran’s grappling focus, however, Simon switched things up and started to make great use of his striking.

Late in the first round, Simon landed a right hand that connected flush with the jaw, that rocked and dropped Basharat.

Ricky Simon Starches Javid Basharat At UFC Seattle

UFC Seattle marked Simon’s first win in the Octagon since defeating Jack Shore at UFC Long Island in July 2022. He has since suffered losses against Song Yadong, Mario Bautista, and Vinicius Oliveira.

Basharat, meanwhile, is now winless in three straight after breaking into the UFC as an unbeaten fighter on Dana White’s Contender Series. His UFC 294 bout with Victor Henry went to a no contest, and he dropped a decision to Aiemann Zahabi almost exactly one year ago.