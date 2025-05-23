Road to UFC: Fast Finishes and Hard-Fought Decisions in Shanghai – Results of Season 4 Episodes 3 and 4

The opening rounds of Road to UFC Season 4 continued on May 23, 2025, at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China. The event featured tournament bouts in the bantamweight and lightweight divisions, as well as non-tournament matchups. Road to UFC is designed to provide top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia Pacific with a direct path to a contract. These are the results of Road to UFC Season 4 Episodes 3 and 4.

Road to UFC

Zhu Kangjie defeated Xie Bin by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28). The bout was a cautious contest, with Zhu landing more effective strikes, particularly with his kicks, while Xie focused on grappling. Zhu’s win secured him a UFC contract and a place in the featherweight division.

Lightweight

Dom Mar Fan defeated Yuji Ephoevi-ga by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27). Mar Fan used grappling to control the fight and caused significant damage with elbows from top position. He advances to face JaeHyun Park in the next round.

SangWook Kim defeated Daichi Kamiya by TKO (elbows) at 3:53 of Round 2. Kim overcame early grappling attempts and finished the fight after gaining a dominant position.

JaeHyun Park defeated Jack Becker by TKO (strikes) at 3:56 of Round 2. Park used wrestling and ground control to secure the stoppage.

Ren Yawei defeated Deni Daffa by technical submission (mounted ninja choke) at 2:01 of Round 1. Ren quickly locked in a choke following a striking exchange.

Bantamweight

Lawrence Lui defeated Zhang Qinghe by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27). Lui recovered from early trouble, opened a cut on Zhang, and used grappling to secure the win.

Sim Kai Xiong defeated Kuya Ito by decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). Sim had an edge in grappling exchanges and maintained a slight advantage throughout the fight.

Nghiem Van Y defeated Rui Imura by KO (elbows) at 4:04 of Round 2. Nghiem rallied after a difficult first round, dropping Imura and finishing with elbows.

Sulangrangbo defeated Peter Danesoe by KO (strikes) at 3:48 of Round 1. Sulangrangbo’s speed and striking led to a first-round finish.

Non-Tournament Bouts

Kitt Campbell defeated Shogo Sato by TKO (strikes) at 0:56 of Round 1. Campbell scored an early knockdown and finished with ground strikes

Tournament Format and Significance

Road to UFC Season 4 features 32 athletes in each of four weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight. The tournament uses a single-elimination format, with winners advancing toward a UFC contract. Non-tournament bouts are included to provide additional opportunities for regional prospects.

The event brings together fighters from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand. Since its inception, Road to UFC has produced several UFC signees who have gone on to compete and earn performance bonuses on the main roster.

The event took place at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai, a facility dedicated to the development of MMA athletes in the Asia-Pacific region. The opening rounds aired live in Asia-Pacific prime time, with all fights scheduled for three rounds.