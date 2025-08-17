‘It Ain’t Boxing Lil Bro’ – MMA Fans Tear Into Ryan Garcia For Seemingly Branding UFC 319 Headliner ‘Boring’

Ryan Garcia appears less than impressed with the action at UFC 319.
UFC 319, one of the year’s most anticipated pay-per-view cards, went down this past Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event delivered fireworks, with three main card finishes, including back-to-back first-round spinning back elbow knockouts.
First, Carlos Prates flattened Geoff Neal in highlight-reel fashion, before Lerone Murphy derailed Aaron Pico’s Octagon debut in the very next fight.
The main event saw Khamzat Chimaev dethrone middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis via unanimous decision in what was arguably one of the most dominant title fight performances in recent memory.
“Borz” racked up over 21 minutes of control time, landed 12 takedowns, and piled on 529 total strikes. However, the win elicited a divided response from fans, as Chimaev’s dominance lacked the threat of a finish or any truly fight-ending offense.
Garcia seemed to be among those left underwhelmed by the UFC 319 headliner, suggesting it failed to live up to the hype. The former interim WBC lightweight champion took to social media, where he did not specify the bout but implied his disappointment with the card, with many assuming he was referring to the main event.
“UFC lowkey boring, at least this fight,” Garcia wrote on X.
MMA Fans Rip Ryan Garcia For Hinting UFC 319 Main Event Lacked Excitement
Ryan Garcia’s post suggesting he found the UFC 319 main event dull quickly drew the ire of MMA fans, who wasted no time firing back at “KingRy”.
Many pointed to his own underwhelming performance against Rolando Romero, while others reignited the age-old debate of MMA’s superiority over boxing when it comes to delivering excitement.