‘It Ain’t Boxing Lil Bro’ – MMA Fans Tear Into Ryan Garcia For Seemingly Branding UFC 319 Headliner ‘Boring’

Ryan Garcia appears less than impressed with the action at UFC 319.

UFC 319, one of the year’s most anticipated pay-per-view cards, went down this past Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event delivered fireworks, with three main card finishes, including back-to-back first-round spinning back elbow knockouts.

First, Carlos Prates flattened Geoff Neal in highlight-reel fashion, before Lerone Murphy derailed Aaron Pico’s Octagon debut in the very next fight.

The main event saw Khamzat Chimaev dethrone middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis via unanimous decision in what was arguably one of the most dominant title fight performances in recent memory.

“Borz” racked up over 21 minutes of control time, landed 12 takedowns, and piled on 529 total strikes. However, the win elicited a divided response from fans, as Chimaev’s dominance lacked the threat of a finish or any truly fight-ending offense.

Garcia seemed to be among those left underwhelmed by the UFC 319 headliner, suggesting it failed to live up to the hype. The former interim WBC lightweight champion took to social media, where he did not specify the bout but implied his disappointment with the card, with many assuming he was referring to the main event.

“UFC lowkey boring, at least this fight,” Garcia wrote on X.

UFC lowkey boring, at least this fight — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) August 17, 2025

MMA Fans Rip Ryan Garcia For Hinting UFC 319 Main Event Lacked Excitement

Ryan Garcia’s post suggesting he found the UFC 319 main event dull quickly drew the ire of MMA fans, who wasted no time firing back at “KingRy”.

Many pointed to his own underwhelming performance against Rolando Romero, while others reignited the age-old debate of MMA’s superiority over boxing when it comes to delivering excitement.

You should try it then and show em how to do it right — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025

It ain't boxing lill bro — ZI-DEN 🇵🇸 (@notZIDEN) August 17, 2025

Look at your last fight — SHANGØ ⚡️ (@LordShango) August 17, 2025

lol 2 spinning back elbow KO’s in a row plz get back on the drugs ur somehow less retarded on them — P (@DKD2421) August 17, 2025

Bro boxing is boring. Its a clench fest with no consequences. — Nate (@CraftyEgg427) August 17, 2025

Yeah and 1-2 1-2 is better😂😂 — Zero p01nt 🧩 ( Autismo 🫵🤡🧩 ) (@Zero_p01nT) August 17, 2025

Your last fight was as boring as Haney vs Ramirez. — Honest Combat Sports Fan (@HonestCombatFan) August 17, 2025

Have you watched your last fight or your last event, the entire thing was a snooze fest. — ♔ BXCiiNG ♔ (@BxciiNG) August 17, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is a genius. You are a disgrace. — Newcastle United FC (@ShitCelebritys) August 17, 2025

I rather watch tennis than boxing — Jawn Wick (@JavvnVVick) August 17, 2025

Shut up. — Hassam A. Raymay (@Prof_Raymay) August 17, 2025

Big talk for someone who needs to take drugs to win in a fight — AM&PM (@ogdaddychill) August 17, 2025

“UFC lowkey boring” saying the nigha standing up 10 rounds throwing pillows😂 pic.twitter.com/AI42nGXVc8 — h2.blk (@H2Blacko) August 17, 2025

Boxing be like:

Let’s fight!….



But you can only hit me “here”… why? Shhhh put these pillows on your hands so you can also guard in an impossible way.



Wait! You also can’t grab me bro.



One has to take away all the variables for the monkey population today — Two Cent Philosophy (@Dividend_Dojo) August 17, 2025