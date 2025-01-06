HomeNewsUFC
Sean O'Malley enterting Octagon with Tim Welch and Umar Nurmagomedov training with Khabib
Image: @timwelchmt on Instagram & @umar_nurmagomedov on Instagram

Sean O’Malley’s Coach Claims Umar Nurmagomedov Can Afford Fighting Injured Due To His Last Name

By Aakrit Sharma

The first UFC pay-per-view for 2025, UFC 311, will be headlined by Islam Makhachev as he defends his lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili will also aim to defend his UFC bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Two highly competitive title fights on a single card is naturally a delight for fans worldwide. However, it didn’t sit well with many when Nurmagomedov shed light on his arm injury leading up to UFC 311.

Early rumors suggested that the arm injury would stop him from competing this month. However, the Dagestani eventually agreed to fight “The Machine.” Even though X-ray reports suggested that he broke his arm, Nurmagomedov continued training and now feels fit enough to take part in his first UFC title fight.

Sean O’Malley is no stranger to enterting the Octagon with injuries. While discussing the topic in an interview for the Submission Radio YouTube channel, the former champ’s coach Tim Welch had an interesting take on why Nurmagomedov could be fighting with an injury at UFC 311.

“They know they’re going to get the title shot eventually. So, I don’t think he’s going to be that hurt. I think he’s probably going to be, probably more healthy and more ready than people think. And, yeah, it’s like I said, for these title shots, it’s like, for some people, you’ll get one title shot your whole career, the rest of your life. For Umar, with his last name, I feel like even if he lost this Merab fight, he wins two more, he gets back into the title picture.”

According to “Red Hawk,” being associated with the Nurmagomedov clan greatly benefits the UFC 311 title challenger. He stated that even if the undefeated bantamweight loses his first shot at the title, he’ll likely find himself in the same scenario with another win or two.

Welch thinks that having some of the best and most popular MMA fighters in his camp also ensures that Nurmagomedov’s decision to fight at UFC 311 is calculated. He expects the Dagestani team to stop Dvalishvili from getting into comfortable ground positions which will eventually affect his cardio.

