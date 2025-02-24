Sean O’Malley’s Hopes For Immediate Title Shot In Return From Injury Get A Big Boost

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley could be in line for a chance to regain the title in 2025.

Following this past weekend’s event, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about the possibility of a second clash between “Sugar” and current champ Merab Dvalishvili.

While he didn’t confirm or deny the fight, he did hint toward it by acknowledging the apparent desire for the bout among fans.

“They want to fight each other. I think people want to see it,” White said.

Dvalishvili captured the bantamweight title with a dominant decision victory over O’Malley at UFC 306 in Las Vegas last September. He has since further cemented his status as champion by defeating Umar Nurmagomedov in an upset win at UFC 311 this past January, extending his impressive winning streak to 12.

O’Malley, meanwhile, has been sidelined by injury since losing the title to Dvalishvili. While he has expressed interest in reclaiming the belt, it remains unclear when he will be ready to return.

With both fighters and fans eager for a potential rematch, the decision now rests in the hands of the UFC matchmakers.