VIDEO: Sean Strickland Thrown From His Motorcycle Days Ahead Of UFC 312 Title Fight

Sean Strickland aims to recapture the middleweight title in a rematch against current champion Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 312 main event this weekend in Sydney. Du Plessis previously defeated Strickland at UFC 297.

After the UFC 311 lost its main event on late notice last month, Saturday’s challenger may have given the promotion a scare with his recent motorcycle mishap during the filming of UFC 312 Embedded. In the footage, Strickland attempted to show off for the cameras but ended up taking a spill.

The incident brings to mind other fighters who have suffered serious motorcycle accidents before major UFC events, including Jose Aldo and Frank Mir, some of whom faced nearly career-ending injuries. Strickland’s fall occurred while attempting a wheelie, resulting in him losing control and falling off the back of the bike.