Sean Strickland Dismisses Staph Infection Speculation Ahead Of UFC 312 Headliner

Ahead of his middleweight title rematch against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 this Saturday in Sydney, Sean Strickland has reassured fans that there is nothing to worry about following speculation that he might have a staph infection.

Concern arose after Strickland’s pre-fight photoshoot was released, with some observers noting a mark on his arm that resembled a staph infection. Even Du Plessis alluded to it in a post on his Instagram Story, fueling speculation.

Dricus du Plessis via. Instagram:



"What? [Strickland] grew taller and added staph infection to his arsenal… O sh*t!" 😭#UFC312 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/iF1ZR3j926 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 5, 2025

However, Strickland addressed the rumors during the UFC 312 pre-fight press conference, dismissing any health concerns.

“Listen, motherf*ckers, I’m immune to staph,” Strickland said. “You see this f*cking mustache? I give staph — I don’t f*cking get staph. Calm the f*ck down.