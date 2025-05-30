“Send Your Wife Applications!” Merab Dvalishvili Looking for Love But Staying Away from Vegas Ladies

Merab Dvalishvili, the reigning UFC champion with a gas tank that never quits, is on the hunt for something even more elusive than an undefeated streak: true love. But before you get any ideas, Las Vegas pool party regulars, Merab wants you to know he’s not falling for the Sin City sparkle.

Merab Dvalishvili Does Not Want Las Vegas Women

“I have to stay away from ladies! We are in Las Vegas, so many opportunities, so many pool parties. You have to balance – you need endorphins in life, but life’s about balance,” he said in an interview with Helen Yee.

Merab Dvalishvili and His Search for a Wife

With UFC 316 looming, Merab’s focus is sharper than ever, on his opponent and, apparently, on dodging the neon-lit temptations of Vegas nightlife. It’s not that he doesn’t appreciate a good time, but Merab’s got bigger plans: “Eventually, I want to get married and find the only one, the mother of my kids. I’m looking for a perfect woman – VIP material, good reputation, loyal, kind, smart, a teammate, someone who wants a family. It’s hard to find here in Vegas, but I’m still searching!”

While his Instagram is flooded with messages, let’s face it, who wouldn’t want a DM from the champ? Merab has a pro tip for any hopefuls: “Maybe one month after my fight, I’ll be looking more for a wife. My Instagram is busy, so maybe send messages on Threads – it will be easier!” There you have it, ladies. Slide into those Threads DMs, but only if you’re ready for five rounds of loyalty and a lifetime of post-fight celebrations.

The main event at UFC 316 is a high-stakes bantamweight title rematch between champion Merab Dvalishvili and former champ Sean O’Malley, set for June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Dvalishvili, who took the belt from O’Malley at UFC 306, is putting his title on the line, with both fighters looking to settle the score and shake up the division.

Image: @UFCEurope/X

As Merab gears up for UFC 316, his reputation as a relentless fighter is matched only by his determination to find “the one.” He’s not just looking for a partner, he’s looking for a teammate, someone who can go the distance. So, if you think you’ve got what it takes, applications are open.