In what may have been a historic finish, Shara Magomedov landed a double spinning backfist en route to scoring a finish of Armen Petrosyan to kick off the main card for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

Magomedov actually found himself in trouble early on, as Petrosyan landed a number of rocking blows that hurt the Dagestani in the opening round. “Bullet,” however, managed to battle back and land several low kicks as he took control of the fight.

In the closing seconds of the second round, Magomedov managed to land a short spinning backfist before spinning right back around and landing another with the opposite hand, dropping Petrosyan to the mat for a walk-off TKO.

SHARA BULLET THE COOLEST FUCKING DAGESTANI 🇷🇺👑🐐 #UFC308 — Pauli.♤ (@MMAPauli) October 26, 2024

Bullet !!! — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) October 26, 2024

Wooow sharabullet!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 26, 2024

Bro that double back fist!! 👀👀🔥🔥. @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) October 26, 2024

I just jumped out of my seat on a plane! #ufc308 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 26, 2024

Spinning back fist KO! Amazing! #ufc308 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 26, 2024

Do I need to start drilling double spinning backfists?! 🤯 #UFC308 — Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) October 26, 2024

Double back fist is pretty slick #ufc308 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 26, 2024

Magomedov is now 4-0 in the UFC and is unbeaten in MMA at 15-0. The Russian already defeated Antonio Trócoli and Michał Oleksiejczuk this past summer.

Petrosyan, meanwhile, has now lost two straight fights and three of his last five.