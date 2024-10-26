HomeNewsUFC
‘Coolest F**king Dagestani’ – Fans React As Shara Magomedov Lands Crazy Double Spinning Backfist KO At UFC 308

Magomedov provided a memorable highlight in Abu Dhabi.

In what may have been a historic finish, Shara Magomedov landed a double spinning backfist en route to scoring a finish of Armen Petrosyan to kick off the main card for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

Magomedov actually found himself in trouble early on, as Petrosyan landed a number of rocking blows that hurt the Dagestani in the opening round. “Bullet,” however, managed to battle back and land several low kicks as he took control of the fight.

In the closing seconds of the second round, Magomedov managed to land a short spinning backfist before spinning right back around and landing another with the opposite hand, dropping Petrosyan to the mat for a walk-off TKO.

Shara Magomedov Pulls Off Highlight Double Spinning Backfist Finish At UFC 308

Magomedov is now 4-0 in the UFC and is unbeaten in MMA at 15-0. The Russian already defeated Antonio Trócoli and Michał Oleksiejczuk this past summer.

Petrosyan, meanwhile, has now lost two straight fights and three of his last five.

