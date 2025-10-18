“Should Never Be Allowed To Referee Again” – Fans & Fighters Blast Referee Dan Miragliotta For Making Kyle Nelson Go From First-Round Finish To Decision Win At UFC Vancouver

Kyle Nelson came away with the win at UFC Vancouver, but it wasn’t the kind of victory that he could have gotten — and a simple mistake by referee Dan Miragliotta is to blame.
Late in the first round, Nelson was controlling opponent Matt Frevola on the ground, and he executed ground-and-pound that appeared to earn him the finish. Referee Dan Miragliotta appeared to step in with three seconds left in the first round, and Nelson celebrated as if he had scored the win.
Miragliotta, however, then informed Nelson that the fight was not over. Miragliotta appeared to claim he heard the horn that signaled the end of the round, but video replays on the UFC Vancouver broadcast seemed to show no sound of a horn.
Nelson admitted his gas tank was a bit compromised following that, but he managed to outwork Frevola over the next 10 minutes to score the unanimous decision win.
Referee Dan Miragliotta Criticized For Mistake That Robbed Kyle Nelson Of UFC Vancouver Finish
Nelson has now won four of his last five, rebounding from a loss to Steve Garcia at UFC Vegas 97.
After a three-fight win streak between 2022 and 2023, Frevola has now lost three straight.