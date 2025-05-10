‘Slugfest’ – Benoît Saint Denis Puts On All-Around Display Against Short-Notice Opponent Kyle Prepolec

Though it wasn’t the originally scheduled opponent for him in Joel Alvarez, Benoît Saint Denis made it a successful night against short-notice opponent Kyle Prepolec, scoring a submission in the opening bout of the UFC 315 pay-per-view.

Saint Denis scored a takedown almost right away, using his pressure against the fence on Prepolec, who looked to keep a hold of a kimura lock. Saint Denis eventually got to Prepolec’s back and threatened a choke. Prepolec got back to his feet, but Saint Denis quickly returned him to the mat and locked a body triangle back in. Prepolec was able to get to his feet but wasn’t able to shake Saint Denis off of him, just able to hold on to the end of the round.

Prepolec surprised with a left hand that caught Saint Denis’s attention, opening a mousse under one of Saint Denis’s eyes. Both men connected and quickly resulted in an exchange. Saint Denis loaded up, but Propolec got him in a body lock against the fence. Saint Denis landed hard with elbows and knees in close. Despite a brief move to the other side of the cage, Saint Denis continued to land in the clinch, including a number of hard elbows.

Saint Denis then scored another takedown and quickly locked up an arm-triangle choke, scoring the second-round submission.

Saint Denis submits Prepolec in the second. That was a slugfest. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) May 11, 2025

Benoit Saint Denis is a savage, but shoutout, Kyle Prepolec. Talk about an unideal but must-take assignment #UFC315 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 11, 2025

Saint-Denis submits Prepolec in the 2nd.



Gutsy performance from Prepolec on short notice and hopefully he gets another fight with a full camp. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 11, 2025

Benoit Saint-Denis makes easy work of Prepolec, doesn't really tell us much about BSD but he got the dominant win expected of him, #UFC315



Benoit still looks incredibly slow and open on the feet though man — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 11, 2025

Benoit Saint-Denis just DOMINATED that fight man damn..#UFC315 — Wade Plemons (@WadePlem) May 11, 2025

Returning to the UFC and having to fight Benoit Saint Denis sucks — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) May 11, 2025

That’s how you’re SUPPOSED to look against a short notice 8-1 underdog. Good win by BSD but overall weak performance IMO. Looked slow. Didn’t attack much off the back in RD1. A win is a win but, his ranking stays the same #Ufc315 pic.twitter.com/EVhMIWRzGz — Cody Merrow (@cody_merrow) May 11, 2025

BSD TAPS PREPOLEC!!! Absolutely smoked him #UFC315 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 11, 2025

Definitely rebook BSD and Joel Alvarez plz #UFC315 — Eddie Law 👊 (@ELaw32) May 11, 2025

BSD rebounds from a two-fight losing skid, falling short to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano last year. Prior to those losses, Saint Denis had a five-fight win streak going for him.

Prepolec sees a three-fight win streak snapped but is still 4-2 in his last six. Prepolec fought in the UFC twice in 2019, losing to Nordine Taleb and Austin Hubbard.