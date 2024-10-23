Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen isn’t sure that Khamzat Chimaev is currently competing in the ideal weight class.

Chimaev is days out from likely the biggest fight of his career, as he gears up to do battle with former middleweight champion and #3-ranked contender Robert Whittaker in the UFC 308 co-main event.

The five-rounder in Abu Dhabi marks the undefeated fighter’s first outing in over a year. That’s after numerous illnesses and injuries kept him out following a win over Kamaru Usman in his return to 185 pounds.

“Borz” went back up in weight after a debacle on the scale that saw him come in well over the welterweight limit for a subsequently canceled 2022 pay-per-view headliner against Nate Diaz.

While many welcomed that change and believe the door is now shut on a 170-pound future for the Chechen star, Sonnen sees things differently, as he explained during a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Sonnen touched on the coaching change Chimaev has made to his camp, which he believes will be nothing but beneficial. But “The American Gangster” remains unsure if “Borz” can overcome what he sees as a size disadvantage in the middleweight division.

“If Chimaev is returning to the coach he had when he was 17, you’re going to see one of the best versions of Chimaev that you’ve seen before,” Sonnen said. “But that’s still Robert effing Whittaker. He will beat your ass. He will keep you on your feet and he will begin to bludgeon you.

“I’m also not sold on Chimaev’s size. I know some of you are. You’re saying that he’s pulling pretty hard to get down to 185 and 170 is long behind him. I’m getting other information, and I do know that he considered a title fight all the way at 170 (recently),” Sonnen continued. “I’m just not sold on how big he is at 185. I know how big Whittaker is at 185. I supported the concept of Whittaker going up to 205.”

In his last outing, Chimaev emerged victorious from a 185-pound contest. He was, however, facing a former welterweight champ in Usman who was making his debut in the division.

With that in mind, plenty of questions still surround his prospects of finding success in the higher weight class. And given the level of competition he’s set to face at UFC 308 this Saturday, it stands to reason that they will be answered soon enough.