“Statement Win” – Fans & Fighters React To Cam Rowston Going From DWCS Winner To Winning Short-Notice UFC Debut At UFC Perth

It was just one month ago on Dana White’s Contender Series where Cam Rowston earned a UFC contract and called for a spot on UFC Perth. Now, not only did he earn that spot, but he made the most of it by putting away Andre Petroski during the preliminary card.

Petroski tried to get out on the front foot and take control right away, focusing on leg kicks. Rowston would try to get his hands going, and it worked, as a left hand resulted in Petroski getting knocked to the mat.

Petroski attempted to use his guard to defend against Rowston’s attacks, but Rowston’s ground-and-pound was too much, and the Australian earned the first-round TKO victory.

Following the fight, Rowston paid tribute to his teammate and mentor, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, as he declared himself the new dog in the yard at middleweight.

Cam Rowston with a statement win. Not many debutants get matched against an opponent with an 8-3 UFC record. He TKOd Andre Petroski inside one round #UFCPerth — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 28, 2025

Cam Rowston gets a massive Round 1 finish over Petroski. His best career win by far and a dominant win. DWCS fighters debuting this year have come out hot🔥 #UFCPerth — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 28, 2025

Rowston smash. About as solid a performance as he could have asked for. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) September 28, 2025

Rowston was horrible on the mic but I love that he tried!! #UFCPerth — Eddie Danaher (@DDeathSquadd) September 28, 2025

That's how you do it Cam Rowston 👏pic.twitter.com/VClqXB8oXp — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 28, 2025

that’s a great win for rowston. no sign of ufc jitters at all. — betsndat (@betsndat) September 28, 2025

What a way to start your career for Cam Rowston. DWCS dub and the call for the Perth card was perfect. Ended up looking even better than he did in DWCS… and Petroski is no slouch. #UFCPerth — Hump Day Izzy (@HumpdayIzzy) September 28, 2025

Rowston has now won five straight, which includes his contract-earning performance on DWCS in a victory over Brandon Holmes.

Petroski, an alumnus of The Ultimate Fighter season 29, has now lost back-to-back fights after winning three straight.