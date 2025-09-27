“Statement Win” – Fans & Fighters React To Cam Rowston Going From DWCS Winner To Winning Short-Notice UFC Debut At UFC Perth

It was just one month ago on Dana White’s Contender Series where Cam Rowston earned a UFC contract and called for a spot on UFC Perth. Now, not only did he earn that spot, but he made the most of it by putting away Andre Petroski during the preliminary card.
Petroski tried to get out on the front foot and take control right away, focusing on leg kicks. Rowston would try to get his hands going, and it worked, as a left hand resulted in Petroski getting knocked to the mat.
Petroski attempted to use his guard to defend against Rowston’s attacks, but Rowston’s ground-and-pound was too much, and the Australian earned the first-round TKO victory.
Following the fight, Rowston paid tribute to his teammate and mentor, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, as he declared himself the new dog in the yard at middleweight.
Cam Rowston Gets First-Round Finish Of Andre Petroski In UFC Debut At UFC Perth
Rowston has now won five straight, which includes his contract-earning performance on DWCS in a victory over Brandon Holmes.
Petroski, an alumnus of The Ultimate Fighter season 29, has now lost back-to-back fights after winning three straight.